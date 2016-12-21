Kylie Jenner Shares Even More Revealing Photos On Instagram

Kylie Jenner has taken to Instagram to share a trio of revealing snaps on social media that will take your breath away. The 19-year-old caught the eyes of millions of her followers after posting photo showing off lots of skin.

In the first image, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took a mirror selfie that put her toned abs on full display. Jenner was rocking a gray sweat suit with the jacket unzipped while wearing a fancy gold workout top underneath.

For the second and third photos Kylie shared on her Instagram account, the teenage model donned a skin-tight maroon that hugged the curves of her famous figure. She completed the stunning look with a plain, blue baseball cap.

The third photo shows Kylie rocking the same outfit, but striking a different pose. She is sticking her chest out while looking away from the camera.

Earlier this week, Kylie’s fans on social media went absolutely insane after she posted a series of photos on Instagram of her stunning new gold dress. She posted three photos while rocking the gorgeous outfit that was possibly one of her classiest fashion choices.

Just like her older sister Kim Kardashian, Kylie has managed to build a massive social media following. Kylie regularly posts pictures, that are often times quite controversial, which receive millions of likes from her more than 81 million followers.

Not only has Kylie been following in Kim’s footsteps on social media in gaining a massive following, but also she has even started looking like her. In this recent Instagram post, Kylie looks identical to Kim!

To keep up with Kylie Jenner, follow her on Instagram here.

What do you think about these latest revealing Kylie Jenner Instagram photos?

