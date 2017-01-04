Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Favorite 2016 Moment

The past year has been extremely eventful for Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner. The 19-year-old model has rocked a seemingly countless number of red carpets, and managed to build one of the most highly followed social media accounts on the Internet.

my favorite 2016 moment A video posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 28, 2016 at 8:14pm PST

In Kylie’s opinion, there was event more memorable than others from 2016, and the Lip Kit creator took to Instagram share a video of the exact moment. Kylie Jenner revealed that her favorite fashion moment from the past year was when she rocked a totally glammed out look for the Met Gala. She donned a floor-length Balmain dress that showed off her toned figure, but still looked extremely elegant with the sparkling beads.

Jenner shared the clip on Instagram with the caption: “my favorite 2016 moment.”

Kylie wasn’t the only one who thought the outfit was one of the most memorable moments of 2016. Balmain, the makers behind the incredible dress, posted a photo of Jenner with her older sister Kim Kardashian and Kanye West all rocking heir Met Gala get ups.

The company shared the snap with the caption: “ROUNDUP #BALMAINARMY #KylieJenner #KanyeWest #KimKardashian wore custom-made #BALMAIN looks at the 2016 #MetGala.”

ROUNDUP 2016 #BALMAINARMY #KylieJenner #KanyeWest and #KimKardashian wore custom-made #BALMAIN looks at the 2016 #MetGala A photo posted by BALMAIN (@balmain) on Dec 28, 2016 at 11:55am PST

With the combination of Kylie Jenner’s stunning red carpet looks and her sexy Instagram posts, it’s nearly impossible to pick just one moment from the past year that was the best for the reality star.

Here are some of the best Kylie looks from her social media posts:

Arguably one of Kylie’s best moments from the year came earlier this week. She shared a short film on the Internet where she stripped completely down and showed off a lot of skin while having a makeout session with her rapper beau in the shower. Check out the video here.

Check out Kylie’s full list of her best Instagram photos from 2016 here.

Was this your favorite Kylie Jenner look from 2016?

[H/T Instagram: Kylie Jenner]