Kylie Jenner Reveals Bikini Pic That Puts All Others To Shame

If recent photos posted by reality star Kylie Jenner are to be believed, she is leaving behind the life of creating makeup and starring in a reality show with her sisters to become a bikini-clad security agent, possibly in the vein of Charlie’s Angels.

EDIT: Kylie has since deleted the photos from her Instagram, so head to Daily Mail to see the photos.

Kylie is currently visiting Costa Rica with her boyfriend Tyga and his son King Cairo, whom she shares with his mother Blac Chyna, who’s currently dating Kylie’s half-brother Rob Kardashian.

The model’s attempted career change is given away by the hat she’s wearing, that’s emblazoned with the word “Securite.” Since that word isn’t an English one, it also appears that Kylie is planning on living in another country from her on out, otherwise, she wasted money on a hat that many people in America won’t understand.

One slight problem in Kylie’s plan of pursuing a career in security is that she’ll be doing do while wearing an incredibly small bikini, which is problematic for a few reasons. For starters, this bikini will make it really hard for her to blend in anywhere, as a model showing off that much skin and a curvy figure will definitely make people take notice. There’s no way she’ll be able to blend in with a crowd in the event that she has to pull off anything even remotely covert.

Another issue with her choice of attire in the world of security enforcement is that a bikini doesn’t offer much protection to the vital parts of her body that could become injured. Even if the bikini is made out of lead, it only offers protection to her bathing suit area which, although very sensitive and important, wouldn’t result in many life-ending accidents. She’s showcasing many vulnerabilities, which threats would happily exploit.

Considering her bikini is emblazoned with a series of high-end fashion logos, it looks like she’s already gotten support from the fashion community for her new career, so hopefully they’ll be able to give her some money to wear clothes that protect her better.

