Protestors Confront Kylie Jenner At Public Appearance

The Kardashian family might be beloved by many adoring fans, but that opinion isn’t shared by everyone, as evidenced by anti-fur protestors showing up at a recent Kylie Jenner public appearance.

For a launch event at Sugar Factory Las Vegas, hundreds of men, woman, and children dropped by to show their love for Jenner, the 19-year-old cosmetics entrepreneur. Throughout the event, Kylie posed for photos with fans while also documenting the experience on her Snapchat account.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenner didn’t wear fur at the event, instead opting for a mini dress, but has previously been spotted out and about in fur ensembles.

The vocal protestors were in the minority of the turnout, holding signs featuring disturbing images of animals who are skinned for their pelts, and Jenner appeared unfazed by their presence.

In the past decade, the Kardashian family has become one of the most famous legacies in the world, with their reach extending into the world of TV, makeup, skincare, and fashion.

Heads of the family, Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner, had previously been popular socialites in the ’80s and ’90s, but a defining moment in the family history was the release of a sex tape featuring Kim Kardashian and rapper Ray J.

At the time, Kim was mostly known for being a close pal of socialite Paris Hilton, who also had an intimate encounter leaked to the public. Once people found out who Kim was, she received more and more attention, leading to more and more fame. The family took advantage of this attention and each member began to slowly climb the social ladder.

UP NEXT: Kylie Jenner Seen Holding Hands With Rapper Travis Scott

Another defining moment in the legacy of the Kardashians was the release of their TV show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, introducing the public to the entire family. With different members having their own quirks and personalities, audiences connected with different members and took an interest in everything they did.

Kylie’s sister Kendall also recently came under fire, as a controversial Pepsi commercial in which she starred took the world by storm, with critics voicing their opinions all across social media.

The commercial depicts tensions mounting between a group of police and protestors, with Kendall ditching a photo shoot to walk up to a police officer to hand him a Pepsi, hoping to defuse the situation. The ad was called “tone deaf” and the company was criticized for trying to commoditize the current heated political climate.

MORE NEWS:

[H/T E! Online]