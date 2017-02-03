Kylie Jenner Poses For Her Wax Figure In Skintight Spandex

Kylie Jenner has been immortalized. The 19-year-old reality star and social media personality took her fans behind the scenes of her future wax figure on Wednesday, Snapchatting the process of getting measured for the new display.

“You guys, we’re here doing the first measurements. I’m getting my very own wax figure. It takes like six months,” Kylie explained in one Snapchat video with her bestie, Jordyn Woods, sitting behind her.

To get accurate measurements, Kylie sported a tiny grey sports bra and charcoal grey bicycle shorts with matching stiletto heels. She posed looking over her shoulder.

She also shared the note from the famous wax museum Madame Tussaud’s, writing, “Thanks Madame Tussaud’s can’t wait to live in Hollywood forever lol.”

But the youngest Jenner wasn’t tolerating some of the criticism she received over the skin tone palette the sculptors were using.

“I’m not trying to make my wax figure darker than I am, you f**king idiots,” Kylie declared in one Snapchat while sporting bear ears and an altered voice. “They were mixing all those colors on a palette, not me. Stop reaching. I don’t even have say in this, so let’s leave it to the professionals, people.”

Kylie and entire Kardasian-Jenner clan recently returned from a family vacation to Costa Rica.

