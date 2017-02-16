Kylie Jenner Reveals Bombshell New Pic That Is All The Booty In The Shower

Kylie Jenner unleashed an all new pic that will take your breath away. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Thursday morning to share a steamy snap that shows her putting her hourglass shape on full display for a new magazine feature story.

Excited to show you my cover story collaboration with @benhassett and @cassandragrey for @violetgrey #WomanMade #WM50 read the story on violetgrey.com A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 16, 2017 at 9:31am PST

The Lip Kit creator captioned the photo: “Excited to show you my cover story collaboration with @benhassett and @cassandragrey for @violetgrey #WomanMade #WM50 read the story on violetgrey.com.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the sexy image, Kylie Jenner is flaunting her curvaceous derriere in a see-through one-piece while standing in the shower. She is wearing bright red lipstick and her hair was dyed blond in the racy photo.

Kylie’s followers went absolutely bonkers after she posted this risqué snap and threw out more than 254k likes in less than 30 minutes.

When Kylie isn’t posting smoking hot pics on social media, she has been quite busy while attending New York Fashion Week. Jenner also opened her latest pop up shop in the Big Apple and has been sharing a slew of photos and videos on Instagram from the highly anticipated event.

One video that Kylie posted earlier this week showed all of her fans at the grand opening of the store. She panned the camera to show all of her loyal followers in attendance and it was absolutely insane how many people were flooding the streets.

She captioned the clip: “MY TEAM! Can’t BELIEVE the LOVE today!!!!!!!”

👑 MY TEAM! Can’t BELIEVE the LOVE today!!!!!!! A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 13, 2017 at 9:18am PST

Another post from the NYC store showed her prepping for the grand opening. Kylie took a mirror selfie that showed her rocking an all-denim look with her long raven-black tresses cascading down her side.

“Spend it all at the pop ul !! $$$,” she captioned the photo.

Spend it all at the pop up !!$$$💰 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:40pm PST

To keep up with Kylie Jenner, follow her on Instagram here.

Do you think this is one of Kylie Jenner’s sexiest looks ever?

Up Next: Kylie Jenner’s NYFW Mini Dress Leaves Zero Up To The Imagination | Kylie Jenner Sports Skintight, Flesh-Colored Body Suit | Kylie Jenner Rocks Massive, Garbage Bag Style Coat At NYFW | Kylie Jenner Being Held Responsible For Causing ‘Chemically-Induced Headaches’

[H/T Instagram: Kylie Jenner]