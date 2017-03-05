Kylie Jenner Goes With The ‘Mad Max’ Look In New Round Of Pics

We don’t know exactly how it happened, but the apocalypse destroyed the planet. There were no more cars, no more people, and no more buildings. Resources like food, water, and gasoline were the only commodities any societies cared about. Gone were the days of Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook. Your followers and “likes” no longer matter in this dog-eat-dog world. You’re Kylie Jenner, and all you’re armed with is a burlap sack that you turn into a dress.
Granted, the above scenario might just be a grim work of fiction, but from the look of Kylie Jenner’s latest outfit, it looks entirely possible. The entrepreneur of a line of cosmetics and line of clothing showcased an ensemble that looks like it could not only survive the apocalypse, but would also help a rich socialite blend in with common people. The dress also proves Kylie’s resourcefulness, able to turn something that probably once contained oats and grains for a horse and make it look like something someone might wear intentionally.
If society were to crumble, many people would storm the gates of rich people’s homes, but with an outfit like the one above, Kylie could pass for one of the swarming masses who is merely trying to survive.
