Kylie Jenner Looks Identical To Kim Kardashian In New Photo

In Kylie Jenner‘s most recent post on social media, the 19-year-old model looks exactly like her older sister Kim Kardashian!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is rocking a skin-tight gown that shows off her toned coke bottle figure. Her hair, fashion sense, and facial features all bear a striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian.

After sharing the photo on Instagram, Jenner’s 81 million followers showered her with more than 1.4 million likes, and flooded the post with over 102k comments.

Kylie is becoming extremely similar to her older sibling in more ways than just her appearance. As some of the most followed people on Instagram, both Kylie and Kim have become notorious for posting racy photos on the Internet that have caused quite a bit of controversy on social media. Most recently, Jenner has raised eyebrows with a slew of posts that show off a lot of skin.

One look that sent her followers into a frenzy was a photo in a nude bodysuit. The outfit displays her curvy bod, and has a high neckline and sleeveless cut. Kylie’s long, black hair cascades down her side, and she is looking totally fierce with a dark brown shadow on her lids.

While this outfit drew a heavy amount of attention from her followers, this isn’t even close to the most revealing look that Kylie has showed off recently.

Other photos that have garnered scrutiny on social media came from her 2017 calendar photo shoot. In one of the images, Kylie is rocking some revealing black lingerie and posing with an enormous snake. Check out the snaps here.

She also posted a seriously racy snap from a photoshoot with her rapper beau Tyga. Kylie was pictured straddling Tyga while completely topless. See the pics here.

Do you think Kylie Jenner looks like Kim Kardashian in this picture?

