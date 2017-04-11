Rumors Swirl Of ‘Some Jealousy’ In Kylie Jenner’s Family Over Her Solo Series

s trouble brewing in the Kardashian camp? According to some sources, Kylie Jenner is stirring up some jealousy within the family.

The Daily Mail reports that Jenner’s upcoming reality show, Living With Kylie, has started to make some of her family members jealous. The envy allegedly stems from the fact that youngest Jenner’s fame is rising too fast and is on track to surpass some of the siblings’ fame.

However, it should be noted that some of the family seems pretty stoked about the news that Living With Kylie has been greenlit, the source said.

In particular, Jenner’s mom Kris seems especially excited about the news. She shared an ecstatic tweet along with the series’ announcement.

But aside from Kris, no one else has said anything about Kylie’s big announcement. (Kim did retweet Kris’ congrats.)

The silence includes her close sister Kendall Jenner, who’s remained off the radar since receiving backlash for the disastrous Pepsi commercial she starred in.

Regardless of if she has her family’s full backing, Kylie is more than ready to share her life as a socialite and make-up entrepreneur.

“These couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans,” Kylie said. “This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends.”

Will you be watching Kylie Jenner’s new reality show?

