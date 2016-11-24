Kylie Jenner Forced To Apologize After Starting This Rumor About Her Sister

Kylie Jenner made the world think her sister Kendall had gotten lip fillers, and now she’s taken to social media to issue an apology for the misunderstanding.



Kylie recently posted a photo that showcased Kendall’s famous pout, leading many to believe the model had received lip injections. But Kylie has now issued a public apology for the confusion via Snapchat.

“You guys, Kendall let me over-line her lips today with lip liner and everyone thinks she got lip injections,” Kylie said. “I’m sorry, Kendall!”

In the video, Kendall can be seen with the dog-face filter giving her sister a dicey glare. But moments later she laughed it off, seemingly forgiving her younger sibling.

Do you think Kendall got lip injections, or was it just Kylie’s over-line?

