Kylie Jenner Flashed Her Large Thigh Scar At Golden Globes After Party

While attending the after-party for the 74th annual Golden Globe awards, Kylie Jenner flashed her distinctive, large thigh scar.

On Sunday night, the reality star attended the post awards show festivities at The Beverly Hilton Hotel with her sister Kendall Jenner. The 19-year-old Lip Kit creator was rocking a metallic, skin tight gown that put her curvy figure on full display, as well as the large scar.

Kylie has previously explained that she received the scar when she was a child while playing a game of hide and seek with Kendall.

“When I was about five, my sister and I were playing hide and seek and I hid inside this really tall-enclosed gate,” Kylie said. “After a while when my sister didn’t find me I had to climb up on this sharp pole sticking out from the gate. I slipped and the pole went into my leg. I tried pulling away to get the pole out but it just tore through my whole leg. It’s smaller now though because I grew!”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rocked a glammed out look with her raven black hair tied up in a high-bun, and Kendall wore a strapless copper gown with her hair up as well.

In their social media posts, Kylie and Kendall joked that they were on date night.

Kylie shared a snap from the red carpet with her sister Kendall on Instagram. She posted the photo with the caption: “sister date.”

During the after-party, the Jenner sisters were photographed chowing down on a few slices of pizza.

