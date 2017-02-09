Kylie Jenner Embroiled In Makeup Controversy For Re-Packaging Old Items At Higher Prices

It looks like Kylie Cosmetics is in a bit of hot water. The internet, which usually adores Kylie Jenner, has turned its attention to a couple of her coveted lipsticks. Many fans have started posting photos of swatches of two different lipsticks that seem to be exactly the same, only packaged and priced differently.

The first shade in question is the lipstick called Spice. It costs about $29 and comes with a matching lip liner in one of Kylie Cosmetics regular lip kits. The color is described as a “deepened raspberry-plum,” which goes on in a deep rich red-purple color. It’s bold, which is definitely something many of her most avid lipstick fans are looking for from her cosmetics line.

The second lipstick in question is from her Limited Edition Holiday Collection, which has since completely sold out. This collection is a pack of four lipsticks, sans the lip liners, that retails for about $45. So, you get more lipsticks, but less complete “kit” types of looks for a little less than double the price of a standard lip kit. The color in question is called Blitzen.

Blitzen is described as a “deep raspberry-plum” color that, as you might have guessed, goes on in the same deep red-purple color. The fact that these two lipsticks are clearly the exact same product has many of Jenner’s fans freaking out. Many are wondering why she decided to charge them more for one lipstick over the other, while others are curious to know if Jenner is intentionally repackaging old colors and selling them as “limited edition.”

Kylie Cosmetics has been repackaging their general line lipsticks and making them limited edition. Example: spice and blitzen pic.twitter.com/VbVNqfahFs — Michelle Contreras (@MichiContreras) February 6, 2017

“Why are Spice and Blitzen the exact same shade just different packaging? I’m so mad,” one customer said on Twitter.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has yet to address any of the questions her fans have asked her about the colors. However, the reality star has been posting teasers of her most recent pop-up store set to open in New York next week.

