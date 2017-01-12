Kylie Jenner Does More Than Kiss Tyga During New Snapchat

Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Tyga definitely aren’t afraid of showing some PDA. On Tuesday, the “Rack City” rapper shared a steamy video with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star that will make your jaw drop to the floor.

The clip shows Kylie hanging out with Tyga following the Image Maker Awards. The lovebirds are seen together as Kylie rested her head on Tyga’s shoulder while he wrapped his arm around her.

When Kylie went it to lay a kiss on her hip hop artist beau, Tyga gave her his tongue instead. Clearly, the Lip Kit creator wasn’t taken by surprise as she pulled his tongue into her mouth making for a totally racy Snapchat video. Check out the clip above.

Tyga isn’t shy about showing off his reality star girlfriend on social media.

On Tuesday, Tyga posted a photo of the 19-year-old model on Instagram. She had her curvy figure on full display while rocking a black and white Ellejay bikini, according to People.

Most recently, Kylie and Tyga enjoyed a beach vacation with his 4-year-old son King as well as Jenner’s BFF, Jordyn Woods.

The two were photographed during their exotic getaway and Tyga simply couldn’t keep his hands off of Kylie. The rapper was pictured with his hands all over Kylie’s booty on several occasions. Check out the photos here.

Earlier this week on Sunday evening, Kylie attended the Golden Globes after party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel with her sister Kendall Jenner. The celebrity siblings rocked identical top knots and looked absolutely stunning in their gowns. In their social media posts, Kylie and Kendall joked that they were having a “date night.”

During the event, Kylie showed off her distinctive thigh scar.

What was your reaction after seeing Kylie Jenner’s new racy snapchat?

