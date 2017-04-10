Kylie Jenner Slides Off A Sweatshirt To Show She’s Braless On Instagram

Kylie Jenner shared a sultry picture to her Instagram that showcases the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star in a pair of black and red track pants, and a zip up hoodie that hangs off her shoulder to reveal that she’s not wearing a bra.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 9, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

There’s no indication of where she is in the picture, but there is noticeable construction type equipment around her, so she may be on some type of set, for a commercial, or even a film possibly.

The pic comes on the heels of news that Jenner crashed a high school prom to be the date of a teen who was rejected.

The rejected date’s sister explained, “kylie jenner for reals went to rio prom tonight with the guy my sister turned down,” and added, “she turned him down bc it was her friends older brother but STILL.”

There’s no explanation as of yet how the whole thing came to be, or why the kid was even on her social radar screen, but Keeping Up With The Kardashians cameras were in tow so there’s a chance we’ll find out later this season on the show, or perhaps next season.

Also, Jenner has been weathering rumors that she and her rapper boyfriend Tyga have split.

A source close to the situation told reporters, “They’re not broken up. They’re just not spending as much time together. Tyga does really make Kylie happy, and when they break up it makes Kylie super sad. He’s her first big love and they still speak every day.”

Sounds like all her impromptu prom date needs to do is not make her “super sad” and he’ll have a shot. We wish him luck.

