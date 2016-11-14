Kurt Sutter Teases Mayans MC With Throwback Sons Of Anarchy Photo

For all the Sons of Anarchy fans out there, better strap in because it looks like showrunner Kurt Sutter is about to drop Mayans MC teasers every single week!

On Monday, Sutter posted a picture of himself with lead actor Emilio Rivera, who portrayed Marcus Alvarez on SOA. While the image was a throwback photo, the 56-year-old director/writer shared the snap on social media with the phrase “Mayan Monday.” So it appears as if Sutter is planning on dropping new Mayans MC teasers at the beginning of every week.

Sutter shared the photo on Twitter with the caption: “Repost @emiliorivera48 #RollOut Mayan Monday #MayansMC #MarcusAlvarez #emiliorivera #kurtsutter @mayansmc_onfx.”

As if the fans weren’t excited enough, Sutter will apparently be teasing Mayans MC on a weekly basis for the foreseeable future. Just last week, Sutter shared a picture on social media teasing the return of Jax Teller’s son Abel.

Sutter posted the photo with the caption: “Lookin good kid. #SOA.”

While Sutter may have hinted that Abel Teller might be seen in Mayans MC, there is still no word yet whether Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) will be reprising his role. Whether or not Sutter plans to interject Hunnam’s character into the offshoot series, the 36-year-old actor has indicated that he is game to make an appearance on the show.

Not only is Kurt Sutter amped for Mayans MC, but also the fans of the original series can’t seem to contain their excitement. Social media users have been foaming at the mouth for more SOA-related content, and have been taking to Twitter voice their anticipation for the upcoming spinoff series.

What are you most looking forward to seeing from Mayans MC?

