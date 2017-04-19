Kurt Sutter Teases The ‘Storm Is Coming’ In New Mayans MC Photo

The man behind FX’s hit biker series Sons Of Anarchy has brought a new teaser for fans of the coming spin-off Mayans MC. Kurt Sutter took to his social media page sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of the highly anticipated show.

Fans of the biker series will see the cast decked out in their Mayan biker gear while behind their choppers. We also see the production crew laughing and chatting with the cast. Everyone in the photo seems calm although a storm is literally brewing overhead. In the skies we see nothing but dark clouds.

Sutter captioned the pic: “The storm is a comin’. Mayans MC pilot. Day 10. #mayansmc.” Check it out below:

The storm is a comin’. Mayans MC pilot. Day 10. #mayansmc A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Apr 18, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

This isn’t the only teaser Sutter has given fans. The creator, producer and director recently revealed a behind-the-scenes video from the first day on set. The creator of Sons Of Anarchy is directing the Mayans MC pilot, and he had plenty to say about the new series.

In the video below, Sutter dives into everything that goes into making a new TV show, the differences in Mayans MC and Sons Of Anarchy, and exactly how his technical advisors are bringing the show to life.

The Mayans MC pilot is set to film this April in Los Angeles. Sons Of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter is directing the episode, with a script written by showrunner Elgin James. If picked up to series, the show will likely air on FX this fall. The cast for the series includes JD Pardo, Antonio Jaramillo, Clayton Cardenas, John Ortiz, Richard Cabral, Sarah Bolger and Edward James Olmos.

[H/T Instagram, @sutterink]