Sutter Shares Snap Of Important Location For ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Spin-Off ‘Mayans MC’

In what feels like a pursuit to drive Sons of Anarchy fans as crazy as possible, Kurt Sutter has shared another pic from the set of Mayans MC, and this one is much more of a quandary.

When you live on the fringe, you learn how to build empires out of scraps. #mayansmc A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Apr 9, 2017 at 1:57pm PDT

There doesn’t seem to be a Romero Brothers Scrap in the SOA universe, but Machete himself Danny Trejo, played a character on the show named Romero ‘Romeo’ Parada, so maybe there’s a connection?

Videos by PopCulture.com

Please, if you’re aware of any connection this may have to SOA let us know in the comments below.

Sutter is clearly very excited about what they have in store with Mayans MC because he continues to reveal little tidbits from the set which only serve to make us all crazy with impatience.

The show’s official synopsis is as follows: “Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death at the end of SOA’s seven-season run in 2014, Mayans MC will focus on the struggles of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border. EZ is the gifted son of a proud Latino family, whose American dream was snuffed out by cartel violence. Now, his need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended and can never escape.”

In addition to the set pics, Sutter has also shared a few of the cast, which, among many others, includes Emilio Rivera who plays Mayans MC president Marcus Alvarez, reprised from Sons of Anarchy.

Respect handed down from one club to the next. Thank you, brothers, old and new. We create the story, and the story creates us. #mayansmc A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Mar 31, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

Speaking about working with Alvarez again Sutter previously said, “When this other project was coming up with the Mayans; [Rivera’s] my linchpin in fusing these two mythologies. It’s so great to be able to work with him again, and be around that energy because it reminds me that this is why we do what we do.”

Mayans MC does not have an official premiere date at this time but is speculated to air sometime later this year.

More News:

[H/T: Instagram / Kurt Sutter]