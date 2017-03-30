Kurt Sutter Reveals First Photo Of Mayans MC Motorcycle

Hold on to your helmets Sons of Anarchy fans, Kurt Sutter just revealed the first teaser look at one of the Mayans MC motorcycles for the upcoming spinoff series and it will absolutely blow you away. The 56-year-old director took to Instagram on Thursday morning to unleash the exciting snap.

And so we ride. #mayansmc #saltonsea A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Mar 30, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

Sutter captioned the snap: “And so we ride. #mayansmc #saltonsea.”

The closeup image shows artwork for the Mayans MC – the former rival of the Sons of Anarchy MC – painted on the side of one of the group’s signature black bikes. This is the first look of one of the motorcycles for the offshoot series, and the SOA fans have hardly been able to contain their excitement.

In only a matter of minutes, Kurt Sutter’s Instagram followers showered the post with thousands of likes and a slew of comments.

Over the course of the last several weeks, Kurt Sutter has been whipping the fans of his original FX series into a frenzy by teasing Mayans MC on social media. Earlier this month, he even spoke out about the chance to work with Emilio Rivera, who portrays Mayans MC president Marcus Alvarez, once again in the spinoff show.

“When this other project was coming up with the Mayans; [Rivera’s] my linchpin in fusing these two mythologies,” he said. “It’s so great to be able to work with him again, and be around that energy, because it reminds me that this is why we do what we do.”

Emilio Rivera will be joined by an all-star cast that has just begun filming Mayans MC this month. Check out the rest of the cast in the attached gallery.

In case you missed it, check out the official synopsis for Mayans MC below:

Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death at the end of SOA’s seven-season run in 2014, Mayans MC will focus on the struggles of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border. EZ is the gifted son of a proud Latino family, whose American dream was snuffed out by cartel violence. Now, his need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended and can never escape.

