Kristen Stewart Stars In New Rolling Stones Music Video

What do you get when you combine Kristen Stewart, a really cool car, great jams, and desolate city ready for a joyride? No, not another Twilight movie. You get the Rolling Stone’s latest music video.

The classic British band took a shift in style for their latest album, Blue and Lonesome. Instead of classic rock, they went for a more blues feel. And, if their song “Ride ‘Em On Down” is any indication, they can rock any style they want.

To help celebrate the release of the new album, the band came out with an all new music video to go with their song “Ride ‘Em On Down.” The slightly vintage, slightly dystopian themed video features Stewart as a beer drinking, joy riding, carefree girl just driving around town.

The video starts off with Stewart stopping at a convenience store to buy a bags worth of something and a six-pack of beer. As the music starts playing, she heads out into an empty Los Angeles behind the wheel of a very impressive blue Mustang. Naturally, she cranks the Stones’ tune and rocks out as she drives.

Eventually, she is stopped by a man in a cop car. From there it’s clear that the LA in the video isn’t the LA we know today. The zebra hanging out in the Los Angeles River is the confirmation that something isn’t quite right.

It’s got just the right feel for the music legend’s new song. Check it out below:

