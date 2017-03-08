Kristen Stewart Opens up About Her Past Relationship With ‘Twilight’ Co-star Robert Pattinson

Kristen Stewart has changed her outlook on speaking about her personal life.

In an interview with The London Sunday Times, the 26-year-old actress revealed that she has since had a change of heart when it comes to talking about her love life since dating her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I wasn’t hiding anything,” she says of not speaking about her earlier relationships. “I didn’t talk about my first relationships that went public because I wanted things that are mine to be mine. I hated it that details of my life were being turned into a commodity and peddled around the world.”

“When I was dating Rob, the public were the enemy — and that is no way to live,” Stewart admits. “It wasn’t this grand statement, ‘I was so confused! Now I’ve realized who I am!’ I have not been struggling.”

Stewart has realized that being open about her relationships and sexuality can be a good thing for people other than herself. “Considering I had so many eyes on me, I suddenly realized [my private life] affects a greater number of people than just me,” she explains. “It was an opportunity to surrender a bit of what was mine, to make even one other person feel good about themselves.”

She also added that she has become more comfortable speaking publicly. “I used to try too hard, because I was nervous,” Stewart shared. “I felt so uncomfortable addressing the public. I’ve just grown out of it.”

More News:

This story first appeared at Womanista.