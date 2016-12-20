Kris Jenner Gives Us A Breathtaking Tour Of Her Christmas ‘Kandyland’

Kris Jenner is definitely ready for Christmas this year. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave Architectural Digest a tour of her home to show off the incredible holiday decorations in her enormous home.

The 61-year-old Kardashian family matriarch tasked Los Angeles-based floral designer, Jeff Leatham, with transforming the house, according to E! News. The theme for this year was candy, and in true Kardashian fashion, Kris Jenner has dubbed the home “Kandyland.”

The gigantic residence is complete with a massive Christmas tree in the entry way. The tree is covered in thousands of lights as well as red and white swirling ornaments and peppermints. The process of putting up the tree took almost 24 hours to complete!

Check out the video of Kris Jenner’s home here.

Kris’ favorite decoration in the house was a giant red bear that is seated beside the Christmas tree.

“We’ve never had one of these in the United States,” Leatham said while, explaining that he purchased the bear from an artist in Paris. “They’re actual pieces of art.”

“Jeff is very famous for these amazing, magical animals…Mason decided it’s a boy, and his name is Christmas,” Kris said.

In addition to the entry way, Leatham also decorated the living room.

“I enjoy looking at my dishes and bringing everything out because it means it’s the holidays,” she said. “This year, I went with plaid. Plaid is very traditional and it reminds me of being in the mountains. It’s very Tommy Hilfiger or Ralph Lauren. So I mixed the plaid with snowmen this year. I found these great snowmen plates, and they look so good together! But then I really added the glam factor with these gorgeous Christofle eggs… I did the gold with the plaid because I thought it was so dramatic.”

Leatham has been extremely busy as Kris Jenner explained that he decorates all of the Kardashian womens’ houses.

If you took a liking to the Christofle eggs, you can purchase them for youself at prices ranging from $1,500 to $1,900 at Bloomingdale’s.

What was your reaction to seeing Kris Jenner’s “Kandyland?”

[H/TE! News]