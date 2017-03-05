Kourtney Kardashian Posts Video Of Her Spreading Legs On Bed

The Kardashian sisters have proven time and time again how much they care for one another. Some families don’t get along with one another, get into fights, become estranged, and are barely more than familiar faces. The Kardashian family, on the other hand, constantly go on trips together, spend time together around the house, and have a blast just goofing off together, regardless of whether or not there are cameras rolling. In a recently posted video, Kourtney Kardashian took part in some wacky shenanigans with her sisters, resulting in this bizarre video.

M O O D @khloekardashian A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 4, 2017 at 9:29pm PST

UP NEXT: Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Throwback Nude Pic From The Bed

Videos by PopCulture.com

At first glance, it looks like Kourtney is incredibly flexible in the way she’s able to raise her hands high above her head while also spreading her legs quite far apart. After all, both her arms and assumed legs are clad in black clothes. Upon closer investigation, it looks like it’s possible that another one of the Kardashians assisted her with the video, potentially substituting their legs for Kourtney’s to pull off the flexible feat.

Considering Kourtney tagged her sister Khloe, it’s possible that it took two to pull off the display. What do you think is going on in the video? Let us know in the comments!

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Instagram, kourtneykardash]

——–

Want the chance to win one of Logan’s claws thanks to Regal & IMAX? Click the here or the image below to enter!