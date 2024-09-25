Khloé Kardashian Recounted Diddy Party Details in Resurfaced 'KUWTK' Clip

The Good American founder saw some things but remained mum on the specifics in an old episode of her family reality series.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' wild parties have been infamous for years. And amid his sex trafficking and racketeering case, celebrity accounts are resurfacing. An old clip of Khloé Kardashian sharing tidbits of what she witnessed at one of the disgraced moguls parties has come to the light.

In an early episode of E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, a brunette Khloé dishes on the party to older sister, Kourtney. In the episode titled "Secrets of a Double Life," which aired on E! on August 17, 2014, Kourtney asks the future Good American founder: "So who was with you this weekend?" after Khloé had spent the weekend partying in Las Vegas. Khloé spills the deets, and initially it seemed in a joking manner. But hindsight is 20/20.

"A bunch of my friends," Kourtney rattled off a list of names, which included Diddy, his adopted son Quincy Combs and rapper French Montana "So far so good," Khloé replied, confirming the future Poosh founder's suspicions.

Later, Khloé described the party she had attended while out bowling with Kourtney and her longtime BFF, ATL actress Khadijah Haqq. "I haven't been to bed yet. I got on a plane at 5:30 a.m.," Khloé shared, adding, "This party, I think half the people were butt-naked."

Kourtney asked Haqq if she met Khloé's "new crew of friends" at the party. Haqq responded: "No. Well, kind of." Khloé directed her friend to "stop talking," adding to the longtime mystery many had about what took place at the exclusive and invite only events.

Diddy is currently sitting in a jail cell after being denied bail twice due to his alleged abusive behavior and being viewed as a flight risk. He's pleaded not guilty to all charges. Despite being placed on suicide watch, his attorney says he's in good spirits and eager to fight the case.

The investigation into Diddy's behavior began after his ex-girlfriend Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura's bombshell $30 million lawsuit filed last November. The lawsuit detailed Cassie being lured into a romantic relationship with Diddy, forced to participate in group sex while drugged and under the influence. She also detailed years of physical and emotional abuse at Diddy's hands. Less than 24 hours later, Diddy settled, denying any wrongdoing. Months later, a 2016 hotel surveillance video was leaked and showed Diddy chasing after, beating, and dragging Cassie through the hallway while she reportedly tried to escape one of his hotel sexcapades, which he reportedly coined as "freak offs." Since Cassie's lawsuits, nearly a dozen more have been filed against Diddy.