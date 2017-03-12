Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Legs For The Weekend In Daisy Dukes

Kourtney Kardashian took full advantage of the sunny Southern California weather yesterday and headed out in a pair of short-shorts that showed off almost all of her sleek, sexy legs.

S E A S O N T H I R T E E N! The fantastic four. #kuwtk #tonight A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 12, 2017 at 2:49pm PDT

The 37-year-old mom of three took 7-year-old Mason and 4-year-old Penelope out to lunch, leaving 2-year-old Reign at home.

Also noticeably absent is the kids’ dad and Kourtney’s former partner, Scott Disick. Recently, in promos for the new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians it was revealed that Scott admitted to having a sex addiction.

At this time there is no officially confirmation if Scott’s just saying this about himself, or if he was clinically diagnosed with being a sex addict.

Kourtney doesn’t seem to be letting it affect her, though, because she looked downright relaxed and happy to be getting out of the house and hanging out with her kids.

Lately, Kourt has taken a little break from posting sexy Instagram pics in favor of promoting the new season of KUWTK, which premieres tonight on the E! network.

Hopefully, this 13th season will give us a little more insight into what’s going on with Kourtney and Scott, as well as a few more shots of the oldest Kardashian sister’s smoking hot legs.

