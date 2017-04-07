Kourtney Kardashian Goes Full Rocker Chic For Outing With Quincy Brown

Cameras caught Kourtney Kardashian, looking like a sexy metalhead in a pair of ripped jeans and an Iron Maiden t-shirt, stepping out for a night on the town with her potential new beau Quincy Brown.

Reportedly they hit up West Hollywood hotspot Craig’s, which is has been described as a place with “American cuisine, including meatloaf & rib-eye steak, in a handsome venue known for celeb sightings.”

Brown is the adopted son of hip-hop icon and business mega-mogul P. Diddy, and is also an actor and music artist.

His most notable film credit to date is the 2015 Indie hit Dope, but he also currently features in the Fox show Star, which recently secured a second season pick-ip.

The duo’s date night comes on the heels of Kourtney’s Hawaii vacation where, among other great sights, they took in a Jurrasic World dino adventure.

Kourtney Kardashian has kept her love life fairly low-key since “officially” ending things with her long-time partner Scott Disick. (Do any of us really believe they’ll stay done?)

The only real significant rumor swirling about her love life was that she had a brief hot & heavy fling with Justin Bieber, but there’s no clear confirmation of that, but speculation is that his momma does like her.

