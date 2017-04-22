Kourtney Kardashian Jokes About Having A ‘Mental Breakdown’ And Social Media Responds

The Kardashians are famous for many things and being completely unfiltered is one of them.

In a new Instagram post, Kourtney Kardashian shared a pic of herself looking disheveled and holding a glass of champagne with her coat hanging half off of her body.

The pic was captioned with, “me after a mental breakdown.”

Even though the post has over 600,000 likes so far, Kourt’s choice of words did not sit well with many of her followers, who felt like she was belittling people who suffer from legitimate mental health issues.

Many of the responses that Kourt received on her post are equally as unfiltered as she is. Maybe even more so.

One commenter said, “Yeah? Mental breakdown? Please. Tell me more you elitist over privledge mouth piece”

Another hurled, “Because mental breakdowns are SO f—ing funny and fun to laugh about right? Didn’t your brother in law kanye just experience one recently and now heavily medicated.”

Some of the comments even took a political turn, with one person writing, “Yeah? Try a “metal breakdown” because that’s what was used on that fur. You DISGUST ME TO NO END. You call yourself a mother? That animal was someone’s mother. You need to be erradicated from the planet. You are the most narcissistic people on the planet. You have the nerve to speak of Armenian genocide? You ARE the genocide of souls. Go AWAY ALREADY.”

And still, many other people seemed to focus more on the fur coat she was wearing, with comments like, “You wear animals fur after a mental breakdown? How do you think the animal felt. I’m sure you’ve seen the videos of what happens to these animals on fur farms. How can you ignore that but can’t ignore gluten,” and, “if this is real fur you are 100% a disgusting human being.”

Luckily for Kourtney, she has thick skin. You have to in her line of work. Whatever that may be.

