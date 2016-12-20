Kourtney Kardashian Is Hooking Up With Model Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian has herself a new man!

According to Us Weekly, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, has been hooking up with a 23-year-old model named Younes Bendjima.

The two have been seeing each other for quite some time, a source reveals.

Kardashian and Bendjima were recently spotted together on Friday, Dec. 16 outside the SLS hotel in Beverly Hills. “Kourtney contacted him on Friday afternoon and asked him if he wanted to meet up,” an insider told Us Weekly.

Bendjima, a boxer turned model, came into the picture while Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick has been trying to get her back.

“Scott has always hoped he could win Kourtney back,” an insider said back in November. “Of course he hopes one day she will see the light and come back to him. That’s why he went to rehab. He has tried everything, but it’s Kourtney who won’t go there.”