This Is What Kourtney Kardashian Decided To Wear To A Nighttime Church Service

Kourtney Kardashian attended a church service on Wednesday night and her outfit was quite revealing.

The 37-year-old was photographed as she met up with her former flame Justin Bieber for a prayer service at a worship center in Los Angeles, according to Daily Mail.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s outfit was a bit more risqué than the average churchgoer as she rocked a see-through top that put her black lace bra on full display. She completed her look with a furry aviator jacket and a pair of trendy olive-colored pants.

Kourtney’s wavy raven-black locks flowed down her shoulders and went with a minimal makeup look.

23-year-old pop superstar Justin Bieber went totally casual as he sported a hoodie sweatshirt and a pair of skinny jeans. He was wearing a pair of oversized glasses and he is rocking the classic Slim Shady blonde buzzcut look.

Other than attending church on a previous occasion earlier this month, the last time that Kourtney and Justin were seen together was in January at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood.

Earlier on Wednesday, the mother-of-three posted a tribute to her late father Rob Kardashian. She took to Instagram to share a family photo with a touching message.

“Happy birthday to the most handsome, funniest, sweetest, best daddy in the world! #MoustacheOnFleek,” she captioned the pic.

Happy birthday to the most handsome, funniest, sweetest, best daddy in the world! #MoustacheOnFleek A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 22, 2017 at 12:04pm PST

The throwback image a young Rob Kardashian holding infant Kourtney in his arms. The reality star’s mom, Kris Jenner, was seated beside her deceased husband while wearing a matching tracksuit.

Kourtney wasn’t the only one to post on social media in honor of her father’s birthday. Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to share a heartwarming family photo of herself, Rob Kardashian Sr., Rob Kardashian Jr., Kris Jenner, Kourtney, and Khloe.

Kim captioned the pic: “Happy birthday dad. I love this family photo. I love our family. Thank you for EVERYTHING. I’m so grateful you are my dad.”

Happy Birthday dad! I love this family photo. I love our family. Thank you for EVERYTHING. I’m so grateful you are my dad! pic.twitter.com/0AAyqCu0nM — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 22, 2017

What are your thoughts about Kourtney Kardashian’s outfit while going to church?

