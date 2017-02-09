Kourtney Kardashian And Justin Bieber Spotted Together

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber were spotted together again but it’s not what you might think. The former lovebirds opted to pass up the restaurant or nightclub scene on Wednesday and instead opted to go to church.

The 37-year-old reality star and 22-year-old pop singer attended a service at Rich Wilkerson Jr’s church in Los Angeles.

The mother-of-three went full glam as she was photographed wearing an over-sized coat, black heels, and full makeup. “Love Yourself” singer Justin Bieber went with a more casual look in a pair of tan pants and a puffy bomber jacket.

The last time Kourtney and Justin were seen together in public was back in January when the two headed to the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, according to Daily Mail.

It was reported at the time that Kourtney pumped the brakes on her relationship with Justin as she wanted to focus on patching things up with her ex, Scott Disick.

According to what sources told People magazine, the last time that Justin and Kourtney were together, they “hung out together with friends, but didn’t spend the night together.”

The source also said, “Kourtney is still serious about making things work with Scott.”

The two being seen together comes on the heels of Scott Disick reportedly proposing to her during the Kardashian family’s Costa Rica vacation.

“Scott proposed to Kourtney,” an insider close to the former lovebirds said while talking with Us Weekly. “Not with a ring. He just said, ‘Let’s get married.’”

Even though Kourtney and Scott were on and off-again for nearly nine years, she doesn’t want to take their relationship to the next level and she “told him no.”

As you might imagine, Scott didn’t take to kindly to his proposal rejection and he eventually left Costa Rica a day early to hang out with scantily-clad models.

“Scott was embarrassed, upset and angry,” the source said.

