King Arthur, Annabelle 2, & Chips Get New Release Dates

Now that Sony has shuffled around a few release dates for upcoming movies like Baywatch starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and pretty boy Zach Efron, Warner Bros. is also re-positioning themselves to get that box office money.

Most noteably, Guy Ritchie’s highly-anticipated film King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, starring Charlie Hunnam (who turned down Pacific Rim 2 because of his filming schedule) as the legendary character has been moved.

King Arthur: Legend of The Sword has officlally been pushed back from March 24 to Mother’s Day weekend on May 12. Now the film will be going up against Mother/Daughter instead of Ryan Reynold’s sci-fi thriller, Life.

Annabelle 2, the sequel to the terrifying doll-centric horror film, has been moved from the overly crowded Memorial Day weekend where it most likely would have failed to the later date of August 11.

Finally the big-screen adaptation of Chips from comedic actor Dax Shepard has been moved up to March 24, the same date that the new Power Rangers movie will be released. It’s safe to assume that Power Rangers will sweep the box office that weekend, leaving Chips behind in the dust.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword has been pushed back multiple times and honestly, we’d really like to see the movie at some point in 2017!

The bold new story introduces a streetwise young Arthur who runs the back alleys of Londonium with his gang, unaware of the life he was born for until he grasps hold of the sword Excalibur—and with it, his future. Instantly challenged by the power of Excalibur, Arthur is forced to make some hard choices. Throwing in with the Resistance and a mysterious young woman named Guinevere, he must learn to master the sword, face down his demons and unite the people to defeat the tyrant Vortigern, who stole his crown and murdered his parents, and become King.

The film stars Charlie Hunnam (Pacific Rim, Sons of Anarchy) as Arthur, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides) as Guinevere, Oscar-nominee Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Bedivere, Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones) as Goosefat Bill Wilson, Oscar-nominee Jude Law (Sherlock Holmes) as Vortigern, Annabelle Wallis (The Mummy) as Maid Maggie, and Eric Bana (Hulk) as Uther Pendragon.

Guy Ritchie directs the film from a screenplay by Joby Harold and Guy Ritchie & Lionel Wigram, story by Joby Harold. The film is produced by Oscar-winner Akiva Goldsman, Joby Harold, Tory Tunnell, Lionel Wigram, Guy Ritchie and Steve Clark-Hall. David Dobkin and Bruce Berman are executive producers.