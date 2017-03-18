Kim Zolciak Got Her Lips Done, And They Are Swollen

Kim Zolciak-Biermann revealed that she got her lips done, and she is seriously swollen. On Wednesday, the Don’t Be Tardy star took to Snapchat to share a video that showed off her plump pout.

Even though her lips color looked normal, the 38-year-old admitted that she was “incredibly bruised” underneath the makeup, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“So I had my lips redone at California Cosmetics, and they’re amazing,” said Zolciak said in the video. “I’m incredibly bruised, honestly, underneath the makeup.”

She continued by saying: “The technique is amazing, and it’s basically pain-free. They’re a little bruised, but they look really good.”

In the past, Kim Zolciak has been open about her appearance. Back in October, she dished on what plastic surgeries she has actually had.

“OK, we’ll go from the top,” Kim starts. “We all know that I wear a wig, although I have amazing hair. But it’s a lot easier to just have the wig curled over here and then put on my head. I hate doing my makeup, like sitting there for an hour and then another hour for my hair? No! I’m not doing it. So, yes, this is not real.”

“I’ve done my lips,” she said. “I’ve been getting Botox since I was young, for migraines initially and now it’s the obvious reason. I’ve had my boobs done. I fixed my hernia and had a tummy tuck at the same time, you know, it’s one in the same.”

Although she confessed to have her breasts worked on, and to having Botox injections, Kim said that her nose is all natural.

“I get it,” she says in regards to the accusations that she had a nose job. “I get the nose, because my mom’s side [of the family] has really cute noses.”

“Makeup, the contouring and what have you, definitely [helps],” she said. “Why would I not talk about a nose job? Actually, let me show you — my septum is completely out. So, if I had a nose job, I definitely wouldn’t have a septum that’s hanging out over here. But, I will fix that at some point if I have a breathing problem.”

