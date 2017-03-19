Kim Zolciak And Daughter Brielle Document Epic Road Trip On Snapchat

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak and her daughter Brielle are really enjoying their time off. Saturday the mom and daughter took to Snapchat to document their adventures while in Italy.

The twosome, along with Kim’s husband Kroy, have been traveling the European country since Friday.

“We’re heading to Venice which is really awesome, but I sure hope we make our boat, because if we don’t I don’t know where we’re sleeping,” said Kim.

The ladies, along with other members of their group, attempted to pass the time as they traveled to the romantic city. The ride turned into car karaoke, with the passengers singing along to songs such as Beauty and the Beast and My Wish.

The vacation was both work and fun, as a film crew followed the Don’t Be Tardy family around for their adventure.

Since 2012 Kim has had her own Bravo show, which focused on her husband, their children and their life in Georgia.

Season five of the reality series wrapped in December, and it appears another is on the way.

On Friday, the entrepreneur headed to the Cosmoprof Worldwide Beauty Convention in Bologna.

While there, the blonde was not shy as a vendor vigorously massaged her butt in front of attendees.

