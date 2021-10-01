Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughter Causes a Stir on Twitter Remarks About ‘RHOA’ Cast Changes

Kim Zolciak-Biermann was an original cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. For five seasons, the blonde bombshell has viewers in hysterics with her cigarette smoking, free-spending, wine drinking, and sass. When viewers first met her, she was a single mother of two young girls, Brielle and Arianna. By Season 5, Zolciak-Biermann had found the love of her life in former NFL Falcons star Kroy Biermann and was expanding her family. But viewers’ love of fans changed, with many believing that because she finally found a husband, she thought she was better than the rest.

She left the show midway through season 5 and returned in Season 10 for one last season. Viewers’ opinions of her remained negative for the most part, with many pointing out that she had an attitude of white privilege. She left the show for good and focused on her spinoff, Don’t Be Tardy, before Bravo canceled it after Season 7.

Still, it doesn’t take away that she is responsible for some of the most notable moments in RHOA history. Her daughter Brielle seems to agree. Upon the news that Porsha Williams is leaving the show after 10 years, Brielle says with so many fan-favorites missing, there’s no point in the show continuing.

“No nene no Kim no Porsha no Phaedra what’s the point RHOA?” she wrote. But fans were swift to say otherwise. “Kim…who’s Kim? That’s old news,” one fan chimed in. “I don’t even remember your mom’s name, sorry,” another wrote.

everyone so hot and bothered about me adding kim as if she wasn’t giving you drama, extraness, trashy, classy, funny one liners for years. pleaaaase. Give credit where credits due everyone knows kim and loved her at one point even if u don’t now. sour apple bitter bitches — Brielle Biermann (@BrielleZolciak) October 1, 2021

But Brielle didn’t back down. In fact, she snapped back even harder. “Everyone so hot and bothered about me adding Kim as if she wasn’t giving you drama, extraness, trashy, classy, funny one-liners for years. Pleaaaase,” she wrote. “Give credit where credits due everyone knows kim and loved her at one point even if u don’t now. sour apple bitter b—-es.” She followed it up with, “Hey, I’d hate her too! met her man & a good one at that! glowed up, had hella babies, lives in a beautiful home, is successful… etc, etc. yeah…I smell the jealousy.”