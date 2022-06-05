Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Biermann Hospitalized

✖

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann got a scare recently when her oldest daughter Brielle was hospitalized. Brielle, who appeared alongside her mom on the Bravo show and family spinoff Don't Be Tardy, had to spend some time in the emergency room in the Bahamas after coming down with food poisoning. The 25-year-old shared in several posts on her Instagram Story on June 1 that she got sick after a lavish vacay. "Food poisoning absolutely sucks," she captioned one photo in which she was seen resting in a hospital bed with her face away from the camera. She also posted a photo of her arm hooked up to an IV, writing, "wouldn't wish this upon my worst enemy." Luckily, she was able to be discharged and is now home recovering. "Thank you, everyone who reached out, I'm back home and feeling a bit better now," she captioned another social media post.

Brielle's younger sister, Kaia prepared Brielle a fruit tray with a note that read, "hope you fell [sic] better," which Brielle shared online also. Prior to Brielle getting sick, Page Six Style reported that she was spotted modeling an orange thong bikini from her mom's brand, Salty K Swim, on the beach during her stay on the island. She paired the bikini look with a red Ferrari hat.

This isn't the first time Biermann has found herself in recovery in recent months from a medical issue. In Sept. 2021, she underwent a double jaw surgery that caused severe swelling, claiming to have gone under the knife not for "aesthetic" reasons but to help with her temporomandibular joint dysfunction, aka TMJ, which causes jaw pain.

She's been the subject of much chatter due to her changing looks, with many assuming she does fillers in her face and lips, and may have had other plastic surgery procedures. But her mother came to her defense in a social media post, noting: "Wow I can't even post a picture of my beautiful baby girls @briellebiermann @arianabiermann without the nasty comments and assumptions!!" She wrote the post after receiving comments following a Super Bowl 2022 post.

Kim continued: "Let's be clear here…my daughters read your stupid ass comments and quite frankly I am appalled at the fact that some of you are flat out computer bullies that are bored to tears and have nothing better to do then to take time out of YOUR day to write something negative!"