Kim Zolciak-Biermann Gives Update on Son Kash’s Health After Dog Bite

Kash Biermann is a strong little boy!

Kim Zolciak-Biermann took to Snapchat on Friday to give her fans an update on her 4-year-old son after he underwent emergency surgery for a dog bite.

“Just left the doctor with my niño Kashew,” she said to the camera. “All is good.”

The mother-son duo spent the day playing Hungry Hungry Hippos and enjoyed a sweet treat from Dr. Hochstein. Zolciak-Biermann shared a video on Snapchat of the basket of cake pops Kash received. “Here’s my hand, everybody,” Kash says in the clip. “Thank you!”

Last weekend, the Don’t Be Tardy star revealed her son suffered “very traumatic injuries” from a dog bite, which sent him to the hospital.

After Kash was released from the hospital, the mother of six took to Instagram to share a touching message to her husband Kroy Biermann.

“I don’t know what I would do without you [Kroy Biermann], Kash just got out of surgery in this [picture] and he was heading to his room. He woke up looking for his daddy,” she recalled.

We are happy to hear Kash is getting better!

