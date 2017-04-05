Kim Zolciak-Biermann Looks Almost Unrecognizable in New Photo

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is known for her changing looks, but this photo of the Don’t Be Tardy star is something we haven’t seen before.

In a now-deleted photo posted to her Instagram account, the reality star poses for a selfie in front of a blue background, her long blonde hair hanging straight as she gives the camera a wide-eyed stare.

The snap is definitely a new angle for Zolciak-Biermann, and she looks almost unrecognizable — in fact, we could mistake her for daughter Brielle Biermann!

The mom of six has been open in the past about her surgical procedures, including lip injections, which are highlighted in this sultry snap. The star is also sporting serious eyelashes and straight hair, all of which combine to make her look just a bit different than we’ve previously seen.

The background of the shot makes us think Zolciak-Biermann might be filming for her Bravo show, so time will tell whether we’ll see this look on screen.

