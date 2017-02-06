Kim Zolciak-Biermann Claps Back at Woman Who Asked Her Family to Be Quiet on Vacation

Kim Zolciak-Biermann isn’t about to let anyone ruin her vacation.

The reality star and her family just wrapped up a tropical vacation in Turks and Caicos, and the mom of six took to Snapchat during her trip to share that one beachgoer wasn’t too happy with her family’s behavior, Entertainment Tonight shares.

Half of my beautiful family ❤❤❤❤ missing my twins! @kroybiermann @kroyjaggerbiermann @kashbiermann @briellebiermann @arianabiermann A photo posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Feb 4, 2017 at 2:09pm PST

“This lady on the beach came up to me and said, ‘Could you keep you and your kids quiet? It’s a very quiet peaceful beach.’ B**ch, what? They’re 4 and 5,” Zolciak-Biermann said on the social media platform. “We’ve been nothing but respectful. I told her, ‘Well, why are you always sitting next to me? Move your f**king chair to the other end of the beach.’”

The Don’t Be Tardy star continued, “I said, ‘That’s ok, b**ch, because we’re leaving.’ She’s like, ‘I’m not asking you to leave.’ I honestly told her, ‘You might want to f**king loosen up, lady.’ I said, ‘This is a beach that a lot of people pay a lot of money to stay here and enjoy the beach and if you don’t like it, f**king go somewhere else. It’s life.’”

She later shared another video of her son KJ, saying, “So KJ’s tryin to be really quiet and respectful, but his feelings are hurt, which makes me really mad,” with her eldest daughter, Brielle, interjecting, “F**ker!”

She finished things off by posting an Instagram photo of herself in the water, writing, “Thankful so incredibly thankful. And to the lady that said to keep it down she would like it to remain quiet on the beach… kiss it where the sun is shining, ‘And loosen up and live a little.’”

Thankful so incredibly thankful ❤ and to the lady that said to keep it down she would like it to remain quiet on the beach… kiss it where the sun is shining, “And loosen up and live a little” ✌🏼 A photo posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Feb 5, 2017 at 1:12pm PST

