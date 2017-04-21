Kim Kardashian Reveals True Feelings About Rob And Chyna’s Relationship

Kim Kardashian is seemingly over the relationship drama and has a lot to say about it.

In a sneak peek clip for this coming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 36-year-old reality star makes a prediction about the future of her brother Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna‘s relationship.

The upcoming episode was filmed last summer, when Rob took to Snapchat to call out his fiancé for leaving him and taking their infant daughter, Dream. After the blowout fight, Kim heads over to Rob’s house with her mother’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

“We’re all worried about Rob, so I brought Corey with me to Rob’s house just to see what was going on,” she explained.

During the sit-down with Kim and Corey, Rob confesses to being “hurt” by Chyna’s actions and implies that the 28-year-old model may not be sincere about her feelings for him. Though Kim tries to stay neutral, she can’t help but question Chyna’s motives.

“I’ve always been super cool with her,” Kim says of Chyna. “I have a different relationship with her than what guys have — and with Kylie — and I always hear her out and stuff. But just seeing the motive is hurtful.”

Kim gets even more candid in a confessional interview.

“I’ve always felt like them as a couple is just not that healthy, and I think they know it too,” she said. “It’s not just like some secret.”

Meanwhile, Rob isn’t totally off the hook. Kim points out that her younger brother can be “really irrational”at times, and needs to learn to “take responsibility” for his actions instead of blaming Chyna for the entire situation.

“It’s so clear what this relationship is, and that they’re just not meant to be with each other,” Kim said.

In another sisterly chat, this time at Kris Jenner’s house, Kim attempts to help lift Rob’s self-esteem: “What happened to where you’re so insecure that you think she has the power? You have the power.”

“I know I do,” Rob replied.

While Rob and Chyna’s rocky romance appears to be stable at the moment, the couple have shown that they can go from great to over in no time.

The episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs this Sunday at 9pm ET on E!.

