Kim Kardashian Debuts Thong While Poolside

Kim Kardashian West has been all about the booty pics. That’s no surprise, but the mother-of-two has really stepped up her game in sharing pictures of her famous derrière.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star paraded her shapely behind in a skimpy bikini on her vacation in Mexico with sister Kourtney, 38, and assistant Stephanie Sheppard.

After taking to Twitter to reveal she’d been “fat-shamed” because of her un-airbrushed pictures of her hourglass figure, Kim did what any body-confident woman would do and slipped on a thong and giving the metaphorical middle figure to the haters.

The mother-of-two was seen soaking up the sun in nothing but a skimpy bikini bottom and a ripped crop top that knotted at her incredibly small waist. She sported this look while Kourtney and her assistant sported black two piece bikinis.

A post shared by @kardashianmaniaa on Apr 25, 2017 at 1:43pm PDT

A post shared by @kardashianmaniaa on Apr 25, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

Kim seemed quite delighted with the outcome and walked around looking carefree with bare feet and wet hair on her sunny vacay.

A confident Kourtney ran rings around the women, showing that her own perky assets completely defied gravity as she performed cartwheels on the grass.

Kim clearly found the antics amusing, taking to Twitter to point out that “naked cartwheels” were just one of the hilarious larks on the girls’ Mexican getaway, which also featured Kourtney throwing up in her own bed.

The girls’ weekend has welcomed all of the familiar faces into the fold, including Larsa Pippen, Brittny Gastineau, Malika Haqq and Hrush Achemyan.

Oh and @kourtneykardash won’t stop doing naked cart wheels — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2017

If you want to know what happened on the Mexican vacation, Kim gave a play-by-play on Twitter.

