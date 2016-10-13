Kim Kardashian Takes Legal Action Against Media Site That Claimed Her Robbery Was Faked

Kim Kardashian is taking MediaTakeout and its founder Fred Mwangaguhunga to court after the media site called reality TV star a “liar and a thief.”



The allegations from MediaTakeout come on the heels of Kardashian’s terrifying robbery in Paris, where she was bound, gagged and thrown in a bathtub by masked men who stole nearly $11 million worth of jewelry from her. But Kardashian isn’t taking the libel lightly and wants MediaTakeout and Mwangaguhunga to pay for the defamation against her.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in New York said that after being “the victim of a horrific and traumatic armed robbery in France, Kim Kardashian returned to the US only to again be victimized, but this time by an online gossip tabloid that published a series of articles in early October 2016 referring to her as a liar and thief.”

The articles, it said, “claimed, without any factual support whatsoever, that Kardashian faked the robbery, lied about the violent assault, and then filed a fraudulent claim with her insurance company to bilk her carrier out of millions of dollars.”

Clearly, Kardashian is sticking to her story that the robbery and the traumatic events that took place during it were very much real.

Mwangaguhunga refuses to take the articles offline, and refuses to apologize for calling Kardashian “a liar and a criminal.”

