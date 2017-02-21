Kim Kardashian Mysteriously Deletes Photo, Reveals Snap Of Her Butt Anyways

Kim Kardashian was up to some curious business on Snapchat yesterday. Kim shared a pic of herself lounging on a sofa while all wrapped up in some type of fur blanket/throw, but then quickly deleted it.

In its place, she uploaded a pic of her famous derriere wearing a pair of dark-colored velour pants, with the word “DADDY” written across them in bright silver tone.

There’s no telling why she chose to delete the previous pic, other than to speculate that perhaps it was just an accident. It’s also possible that maybe one of her sisters or friends snapped the pic and she wasn’t happy with the way it turned out.

Whatever the reason, there’s certainly no one complaining about its bodacious replacement.

About a week ago, Kim shared a photo on Instagram of herself sitting comfy on a plane, but still stunning in a multi-colored fur coat, and sporting some sweatpants a pair of Yeezy Boosts.

After suffering the trauma of being robbed in her Paris hotel room last year, Kim has kept her social media activity fairly mild as of late, but has been opening up more and more, even sharing this past weekend about having stretch mark removal procedures.

No word on if the velour “DADDY” pants are just for casual lounging, or if perhaps Kim was featuring them for an upcoming apparel line, but the world will certainly be watching and waiting to find out.

