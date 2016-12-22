Kim Kardashian Reveals Never-Before-Seen Bathing Suit Pictures

Even though Kim Kardashian West continues to stay away from social media for the most part, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star used her app to post a slew of sexy bikini pictures.

On Tuesday, Kim’s makeup artist and friend, Mario Dedivanovic, shared a handful of the never-before-seen snaps of the 36-year-old reality star in several different bathing suits. The photos were taken by photographer Nick Saglimbeni, who regularly collaborates with Dedivanovic, according to Entertainment Tonight.

In one of the pictures, the Selfish author donned a racy outfit while sitting in the makeup chair. She is seen rocking an open-front leather jacket with a pair of thigh-high boots.

“They were always so fun and had great energy. Nick is the nicest guy,” Mario wrote while talking about the photo shoots with Kim. “We would glam, listen to music and shoot all day. Nick loved that signature look of ours. His lighting captured it so well.”

The second shot shows a glammed out Kim Kardashian in a revealing white bikini with a fur wrap around her curvy figure. She looks totally fierce in her high heels while staring at the camera in front of a white background.

The third photo was a humorous shot of Kim where the mother of two shows off her silly side. The reality star was pictured sticking her tongue at the camera

“Whenever I need a good laugh I go back and look at these,” Dedivanovic said. “I always try to make her laugh when I take pics but my favorites are when she’s yawning or dancing.”

While the throwback snap showed Kim in a lighter mood, the past few months have been overwhelmingly stressful for her family. She was robbed at gunpoint back in October, and then her rapper husband, Kanye West, was hospitalized recently for an “emotional breakdown.”

Kim hasn’t been in the public eye more than a handful of times since the robbery, and now she is focused on mending her relationship with Kanye.

“[Kim] wants them to get therapy, counseling, and for them to get through this together,” a source close to the couple said. “Right now, they’re both individually recovering – her from a traumatic experience and him from going crazy.”

Hopefully Kim will be able to work things out with Kanye and return to sharing more snaps on social media in the future.

