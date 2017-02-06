Kim Kardashian Reveals All The Curves In Braless Twitter Pic

New photos of Kim Kardashian have surfaced on social media and the Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s star stunned while going braless.

Once Again Kim Kardashian Proves Why She Is A Queen Of Bra Less (Photo Gallery) 👸😍😜. Check Out All Pics 👉 https://t.co/N2JhtHB4sv pic.twitter.com/hRwsNiynFY — Dope Dances (@DopeeDances) February 5, 2017

The 36-year-old mother of two was photographed rocking an extremely low cut top that left very little to the imagination. Kim was sporting a white off-the-shoulder ensemble that put her famously curvy figure on full display as her dark brown locks cascaded down her side.

The pic was snapped while Kim was walking down the street with her older sister Kourtney Kardashian and her BFF Jonathan Cheban.

When Kim isn’t turning heads and dropping jaws in her sexy outfits, she has been taking to social media to share all new fun facts about herself that you probably never knew. The Selfish author even posted a detail about the first times she realized that she and Kanye West were meant to be together. Learn what Kim revealed about Kanye here.

Most recently, Kim and Kanye spent this past weekend together after being away from one another for the last eight days as she was in Costa Rica on a family vacation with her famous family.

On Saturday, the two enjoyed lunch at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills.

“They seemed to have fun catching up,” a source said while talking with People. “There was no tension between them. Instead, they both seemed very happy.”

On Sunday, Kim and her rapper hubby watched Tom Brady and the New England Patriots take down the Atlanta Falcons at a Super Bowl party held at Hollywood talent manager Scooter Braun’s home.

“They spent several hours at the party,” the source said. “Everyone seemed happy!”

For more Kim, be sure to check out Keeping Up with the Kardashians when the show returnsn on March 5 on E!

Do you think this is Kim Kardashian’s sexiest look?

