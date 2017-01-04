Kim Kardashian Returns To Tweeting, And Her Followers Are Losing It

Kim Kardashian has officially returned to social media, and her fans are going absolutely crazy. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday to post for the first time since the Paris robbery in early October.

The 36-year-old reality star not only shared several photos of her own on social media, but also she took the time to respond to some of her followers on Twitter.

Kim’s tweeting fans!!! She’s back!! She’s really really back 😭😭😭😭❤️️ — Naé Kardash West ♡ (@AKutieNameKim) January 4, 2017

Haha 😂😘 I missed you guys! https://t.co/RK4ITjFYvF — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 4, 2017

@ayahstyles same to you 🙏🏽❤ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 4, 2017

@DEEZx_ missed you too ❤️😍 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 4, 2017

The first post that Kim shared to make her official comeback was a group photo with her husband Kanye West, and their two children: 3-year-old North and 1-year-old Saint.

As you might imagine, the post absolutely blew up on the Internet. Kim’s photo was liked more than 3.5 million times and received more than 116k comments. Thousands of her followers expressed how happy they were to see the reality star returning to social media to share photos of her glamorous life.

Kim shared the photo with the simple caption: “family.”

family A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

One of the Selfish author’s posts was a video with a montage of home video clips. The 2 minute and 18 second video featured Kim’s famous family.

Given that rumors have been circulating heavily in the media lately that Kim and Kanye might be headed toward a divorce, the video seemingly puts to rest all the speculation.

Since sharing the video on Twitter, the post received more than 204k favorites and 86k retweets.

Despite the fact that Kim was showing mad love for her rapper hubby in her Instagram return, fans were shocked earlier on Tuesday morning when Kim removed the name “West” from her social medial handles. She only removed the name briefly, but then put it back.

There was no explanation as to why she made the brief change, but from the looks of things, Kim doesn’t have any plans on separating from Kanye any time soon.

Are you glad that Kim Kardashian is back on social media?

[H/T Twitter: Kim Kardashian]