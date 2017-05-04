Kim Kardashian Responds To Body Shamers With Booty Snap

Kim Kardashian West is responding to all the body shamers in only a way she can pull off.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star decided to show off more of her body to let all the haters know that their words will not get to her.

The pic, posted to her website kimkardashianwest.com, showed the 36-year-old reality star in a short silver dress. Kim is standing on her toes and looks over her shoulder for the snap. Her booty is in full view for the pic. Her hair is pulled back into a tight ponytail and she’s wearing light makeup.

While she didn’t stop posting pictures of herself while on vacation, the mother-of-two sent out a clear message to the world that she is not ashamed of her body and will not let anyone else make her feel that way.

The reality TV maven was under fire for weeks after unedited pictures of her in a bikini were released online. The pics in question came about when Kim hit the beach in Mexico with a tiny bikini on. Kim was in Mexico celebrating her sister Kourtney’s 38th birthday.

