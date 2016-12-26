Kim Kardashian Makes An Appearance At Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve Bash

No amount of family, marital, or emotional drama could keep Kim Kardashian from celebrating Christmas with the rest of the Kar-Jenner clan. The reality TV star didn’t take to social media like her sisters, but she was definitely partying with the rest of them at her mother’s annual Christmas Eve bash.

Khloe Kardashian was able to capture a few videos and photos of her sister during the party. Kim came out stunning in a gold body hugging dress with a classy black choker. She didn’t talk much, or pose for any of her classic selfies in many of her sister’s pics, but she stayed demure and seemed to be enjoying herself.

A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:20am PST

“How to die…” Khloe says in a video snap of Kim in her dress. “How Dope is my F-ing sister? Look at this dress and look at the jewelry. You are a badass b**ch Kim.”

Of course, the party wasn’t all about Kim and her rare appearance. The whole Kardashian/Jenner clan made an appearance at the party, alongside many other famous guests. Performers such as Babyface, John Legend, and David Foster took the stage during the evening and got everyone up on their feet and dancing.

A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:35am PST

Actually, at one point, Khloe managed to literally get her sister Kourtney off her feet and dance. The 32-year-old reality star literally picked Kourtney up and danced with her on the dance floor. Kylie happened to snap a video of Khloe dipping Kourtney way down as the crowd cheered them on.

Needless to say, the hostess, Kris Jenner, knows how to put on a great Christmas Eve Bash.

