Kim Kardashian Is Back On Social Media, But In A Strange Way

For the first time since the recent robbery in Paris, Kim Kardashian West has silently made her return to social media.

The 35-year-old made a subtle debut back on social media by pulling the reigns back on the accounts that she chooses to follow. The Selfish author follows 121 accounts on Twitter, and on Thursday, Kim unfollowed 13 of them.

At the moment, it is unclear what accounts that Kim unfollowed. However, she is still following all of the immediate members of her famous family.

Kim Kardashian West may have made been subdued in her return to the world of the Internet, but it’s likely too early to be expecting to see any selfies on her Instagram account any time soon.

A source close to the mother of two recently told E! News, “Kim is doing better but she still has a long way to recover from the robbery. She has been receiving some professional counseling. Her friends and family have been really supportive. Her sisters and mom have been checking on her every day.”

The Kardashian clan and Kim’s husband Kanye West have constructed a solid support system for her, but Kim is still rattled from the attack that left her gagged with her hands bound while robbers stole $10 million worth of her jewelry.

“Kim is very paranoid still when she is alone,” the source also revealed. “She has been having flashbacks and hasn’t been sleeping well.”

Not only has Kim put her social media life on pause, but also the production on her hit reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been halted indefinitely. Kim is likely placing the majority of her focus on getting better mentally and on suing media outlets that claim she fabricated the robbery story?

