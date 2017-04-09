Kim Kardashian Gives A Flash During Date Night With Husband Kanye

Not surprising, but reality superstar Kim Kardashian flashed a little flesh Saturday night, while on a date with hubby Kanye West.

The 36-year-old reality queen stepped out in Los Angeles in a full-length, black overcoat to protect against the windy weather.

Underneath, she showed her ample cleavage thanks to a button up black body suit. She left one button undone, to leave even less to the imagination.

On the bottom, the fashion icon donned some heavily shredded light wash jeans, which almost hid her silver strappy stiletto heels. The mother of two accessorized with a large gold medallion necklace. With her raven locks parted in the middle and pulled back into a small bun.

KIM & KANYE ON THE MOVE. A post shared by VERY RIPE (@veryripe) on Apr 8, 2017 at 10:39pm PDT

#kimkardashianwest #itgirl #itstyle A post shared by The It Style (@theitstyle101) on Apr 8, 2017 at 10:34pm PDT

As usual, her make-up was exquisitely applied, and included delicate eye liner and pale rose lipstick.

Her husband Kanye, 39, decided to go casual as usual for the evening, opting for a black track suit and white sneakers.

It appeared the platinum recording artist was in good spirits, as he couldn’t help but smile as he followed his social media maven wife into the restaurant.

Meanwhile, the rapper will be designing his own line of jewelry inspired by 14th-century Florentine art. The rapper is apparently working with Jacob The Jewelers’ Jacob Arabo and has already created 12 pieces.

