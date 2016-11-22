Kim Kardashian Cancels First Public Appearance After Kanye West Is Hospitalized

Kim Kardashian was said to be making her first public debut post her Paris robbery tonight. However, due to the recent hospitalization of her husband, Kanye West, she has canceled her plans.

Kim was scheduled to attend the Angel Ball in New York City with her family on Monday night, as her late father, Robert Kardashian, was being honored at the event. As it turns out, she then canceled her plans to attend after finding out that West had been taken to the hospital for exhaustion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This event was supposed to be the reality star’s first public appearance since she was robbed at gun point in Paris during Paris Fashion Week on October 3, 2016. According to Kim, during her robbery, she was tied up and gagged as the robbers stole millions of dollars in jewelry.

Despite Kim not attending the event, there were still plenty of her famous family members there to celebrate the late Robert. Both of Kim’s sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian were in attendance, as well as the sister’s mother, Kris Jenner.

Fans of Kim and Kanye will have to wait just a little longer before they get to see the couple officially back in the spotlight. Hopefully, Kanye will be better soon and things for the family can get back to normal.

More:Kanye West Hospitalized After Cancelling Saint Pablo Tour, Kim Kardashian Set to Make First Public Appearance Since Robbery, A New Kim Kardashian Robbery Theory Has Surfaced, And It Is A Doozy

[H/T PEOPLE]