Kim Kardashian Meets Her Match With Brazilian Model Liziane Gutierrez

Liziane Gutierrez is looking to give Kim Kardashian a run for her money in having the most famously curvy booty. In fact, the Brazilian model forked over a lot of money to have her derriere look as pleasantly plump as the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star‘s backside.

According to TMZ, Gutierrez dropped $25k to have a surgical procedure that will make her booty more like Kim’s.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While going under the knife, the 30-year-old received injections of hyaluronic acid. The filling does not show up on X-rays, which is of extreme importance for those looking to have a butt lift.

Following the hour-long procedure, her measurements are now 36-26-39. With a shape like that, Gutierrez seems to be a shoe-in to win the Miss BumBum contest in her home country later this year.

Now that Gutierrez has had her butt lift, she frequently takes to social media to show it off for her 506k followers.

Last day in #la we r staying at W hotel before heading to #vegas for the #superbowl weekend 😃 ☁️ day in #losangeles but still good 👌🏻 A post shared by Liziane Gutierrez (@liziane_gutierrez) on Feb 3, 2017 at 5:31pm PST

Before making headlines for ripping off Kim’s booty, Liziane Gutierrez has been at the center of attention in the news several times. Back in 2016, she accused R&B superstar Chris Brown of hitting her while at a party in Las Vegas.

To see more snaps of Liziane Gutierrez, check out her Instagram account here.

What do you think about this Brazilian model paying $25k to have her butt look like Kim Kardashian‘s?

Up Next:

[H/T TMZ]